DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
OTTAWA, July 25 The Canadian government ran a budget deficit of C$1.15 billion ($1.06 billion) in the first two months of the 2014/15 fiscal year, down from C$2.71 billion a year earlier, the finance department said on Friday.
The government forecasts a C$5.5 billion deficit for the current fiscal year, started April 1, and has promised a C$3.7 billion surplus for the following year, just as Canada goes into a federal election scheduled for October 2015.
The budget deficit in April was C$1.41 billion, up from a shortfall of $283 million in April 2013. In May, there was a budget surplus of C$267 million, compared with a deficit of C$2.43 billion in 2013.
For the two months combined revenues increased by C$1.61 billion, or 3.8 percent, on higher income tax revenues, excise taxes and duties. Program expenses edged up by C$216 million, or 0.6 percent, on increases in funds transferred to individuals and other levels of government.
($1=$1.08 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.