OTTAWA Nov 28 The Canadian government ran a
budget deficit of C$744 million ($653 million) in the first six
months of the 2014/15 fiscal year, down from C$10.35 billion in
the April-September period of 2013, the finance department said
on Friday.
Earlier this month Ottawa forecast a C$2.9 billion deficit
for the current fiscal year, which started April 1, and promised
a C$1.9 billion surplus for the following year as Canada goes
into a federal election scheduled for October 2015.
In September, Canada ran a budget surplus of C$379 million
compared with a shortfall of C$3.77 billion in September 2013.
Revenues that month increased by C$1.15 billion, or 5.4
percent, on higher personal and corporate income tax revenues.
Expenses dropped by C$2.88 billion, or 12.8 percent, largely
due to the fact that in September 2013 the government had set
aside money to help clean up the aftermath of a major flood in
Alberta.
($1=$1.14 Canadian)
