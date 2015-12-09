OTTAWA Dec 9 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday his government would see if it could stick to its target for budget deficits but stressed he would do what was necessary and responsible to attain the desired level of economic growth.

Trudeau, who also expressed concern about the recent decline in crude prices, won an election in October after promising to limit budget deficits to a maximum of C$10 billion ($7.4 billion) a year.

($1=$1.36 Canadian)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)