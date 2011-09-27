* April-June spending consistent with plan - budget officer

* Budget had projected 3.2 pct rise in program spending

OTTAWA, Sept 27 The Canadian government's spending from April through June was "generally consistent" with the 2011 budget, the office of the parliamentary budget officer said on Tuesday.

Total expenditures in the quarter rose 1 percent to almost C$60 billion ($59 billion), compared with the same period in 2010, the office said in its quarterly expenditure monitor.

Operating expenditures grew more than 4 percent to almost C$12 billion, mainly due to nonrecurrent events arising from the May federal election and the national census.

"Overall, a stable level of operating spending is to be expected, given the restraint measures implemented by the government," the report said.

"The overall trend in federal expenditures is generally consistent with the plan outlined in budget 2011, which projected program expenses to rise 3.2 per cent from 2010-11 to 2011-12."

The fiscal year runs from April through March.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)