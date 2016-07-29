OTTAWA, July 29 Canada posted a narrower
budgetary surplus in the first two months of the fiscal year
compared to the same time period a year ago as revenue
decreased, the federal finance department said on Friday.
The C$114 million ($87.01 million) government surplus in
April and May was far smaller than the C$3.95 billion surplus
run over the same months in 2015.
Revenue fell 2.1 percent in April and May, as an increase in
income tax revenue was offset by declines in sales tax revenue
and duties.
Program expenses jumped by 8.8 percent as the government
paid out more in benefits to the elderly and unemployed. The
increase was also related to the government's expansion of
children's benefits.
Canada's Liberal government, which came to power last
November, expects to run a budget deficit of C$29.4 billion for
the 2016-17 fiscal year as it spends on infrastructure and other
measures in a bid to stimulate an economy that has been hurt by
the lower price of oil.
($1 = 1.3102 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)