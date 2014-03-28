Nigeria central bank to offer $150 mln in forwards
LAGOS, March 14 Nigeria's central bank said on Tuesday it will sell $150 million in currency forwards on the interbank market through commercial lenders.
* January surplus C$2.16 bln vs yr-ago surplus of C$0.48 bln
* April-Jan deficit narrows to C$10.54 bln
OTTAWA, March 28 Canada's federal government ran a $2.16 billion ($1.96 billion) surplus in January of this year compared with a C$480 million surplus in January 2013, the Department of Finance said in a monthly report on Friday.
The deficit in the first 10 months of the fiscal year from April 2013 to January 2014 totaled C$10.54 billion, down from C$13.87 billion in the same period a year earlier.
In the federal budget presented in February, the Conservative government estimated a deficit of C$16.6 billion in the current fiscal year ending March 31. That figure includes a C$3 billion contingency fund to safeguard against unexpected shocks. Ottawa expects to return to a surplus in 2015.
In the month of January, the surplus was the result of a 5.1 percent increase in revenues year-on-year due to increases in most revenue streams and a 2.6 percent drop in program expenses.
In the 10-month period, revenues grew by 4.2 percent. The biggest gain in dollar terms was from personal income tax revenues, which grew by C$3.3 billion, or 3.2 percent. Most other revenue streams also increased, except for corporate income tax revenues, which fell by C$0.6 billion or 2.2 percent.
Program expenses in the same period grew 2.9 percent. Overall benefit payments to individuals grew although employment insurance benefits fell slightly. Transfers to other levels of government also increased, as did direct program expenses. ($1 = $1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
OSLO, March 14 Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, invested 19.1 billion crowns ($2.22 billion) in unlisted real estate in 2016, mainly in the second half of the year, it said on Tuesday.
LAGOS, March 14 Annual inflation in Nigeria fell in February to 17.78 percent from 18.72 percent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, the first decline in 15 months.