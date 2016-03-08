TORONTO, March 8 The western Canadian province of Manitoba on Tuesday projected a C$646 million ($481.55 million) deficit in 2015-16, up from a previous estimate of C$421 million, as its left-of-center New Democrat (NDP) government readied for an April election trailing the right-leaning Progressive Conservative opposition.

Manitoba, whose province depends on farming, manufacturing and mining, projected spending at C$13.03 billion. The fiscal update, in place of what is traditionally a full budget in April, will serve as a blueprint for NDP Premier Greg Selinger's election campaign. ($1 = 1.3415 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins in Toronto and Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)