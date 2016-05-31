CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as Fed stance pressures greenback

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2998, or 76.93 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve * 10-year yield touches its lowest in more than one week TORONTO, Feb 2 The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil rose and the greenback lost further ground since the Federal Reserve interest rate decision a day ago. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest since mid-November after the Fed disappointed investors hoping for a clear sign