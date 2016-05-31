(Adds further details)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 31 The western Canadian
province of Manitoba on Tuesday forecast a C$911 million ($695
million) deficit for its 2016-17 budget, its eighth straight
shortfall and the first since Brian Pallister's Progressive
Conservatives won last month's election.
Manitoba, whose economy depends on farming, manufacturing
and mining, projected spending at C$16.3 billion and revenue of
C$15.2 billion, both up 3 percent. The budget includes a C$150
million cushion for unforeseen expenses.
Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said the government would
balance its "principled and practical" budget in eight years,
which would run into a second term in office.
"Sweeping austerity measures will not work given the
significant demands of our province's bottom-ranked results in
health care, education and poverty reduction," he said.
Manitoba's fiscal year began April 1. The right-leaning
Progressive Conservatives presented the budget later than usual
after ousting Canada's longest-serving provincial government,
Greg Selinger's New Democrats, in April.
For the 2015-16 fiscal year, which ended March 31, Manitoba
ran a deficit of C$1 billion.
Friesen said over time the government will lower taxes and
cut spending. Pallister has promised to eventually reduce the
sales tax to 7 percent from 8 percent.
Manitoba's gross domestic product is forecast to grow 2.3
percent in 2016, third-best among provinces, on rising
manufacturing shipments and brisk retail sales, according to TD
Economics.
The province's net debt, not including government-owned
corporations such as its power company, was an estimated C$21.4
billion on March 31, and is expected to rise to C$23.1 billion a
year later.
($1 = 1.3108 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Alan
Crosby)