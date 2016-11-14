(Adds details on government measures, housing market)
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO Nov 14 The Ontario government said on
Monday it remains on track to balance the budget next year and
proposed a higher tax refund for first-time home buyers in the
province's hot housing market.
Canada's most-populous province expects to run a deficit of
C$4.3 billion ($3.17 billion)in the 2016-17 fiscal year, the
Liberal government said in a budget update, in line with the
deficit it had estimated in February.
Ontario, which accounts for about 40 percent of Canada's
economy, maintained its promise to have a balanced budget in
2017-18 and expects to remain in balance the year after. It has
run a deficit every year since 2008-09, when the global
financial crisis hurt the economy.
The Liberals, who have a majority in the provincial
legislature, also proposed to double the maximum Land Transfer
Tax refund to C$4,000 for eligible first-time home buyers,
effective Jan. 1, 2017.
The measure, aimed at helping younger buyers get into the
housing market, would mean that eligible buyers would pay no
Land Transfer Tax on the first C$368,000 of the cost of their
first home.
Ontario's approach to combat expensive home prices contrasts
with measures taken by British Columbia, which moved in August
to damp Vancouver's long-running housing boom.
The West Coast province introduced a foreign property
transfer tax in August on transactions in Vancouver,
dramatically cooling the market in the city.
Ontario also forecast its long-term borrowing in 2016-17 to
be C$23.8 billion, C$2.6 billion less than forecast in the
February budget and C$8.3 billion lower than the amount borrowed
in 2015-16.
