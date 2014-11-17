(Adds cut to growth forecasts, analyst's quote)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Nov 17 The Canadian province of Ontario
trimmed its economic growth forecasts for the next three years
on Monday but left its deficit targets unchanged and said its
budget will be balanced by 2017-18.
In his fall fiscal update, Finance Minister Charles Sousa
projected a deficit of C$12.5 billion ($11.1 billion) in fiscal
2014-15, ending March 31, unchanged from the forecast the
province's Liberal government made in its July budget.
While the revenue projection for the current fiscal year is
C$509 million lower than the government forecast in the July
budget, reflecting a drop in tax revenues, expenses were also
C$208 million lower due to a fall in debt expense. The
government tapped its contingency fund to cover the remaining
shortfall and maintain its deficit forecast.
Sousa said real gross domestic product growth in Ontario,
Canada's most populous province, which accounts for about 40
percent of the country's economy, would be 1.9 percent in 2014.
That's down 0.2 percentage points from the July budget forecast.
He said growth is projected to pick up to 2.4 percent next
year and through 2017, also a slightly slower pace than was
forecast in July.
There were no policy initiatives in the fiscal update. The
Liberals were re-elected in June, turning their minority in the
legislature to a majority after the opposition New Democratic
Party rejected the government's April budget, a political
miscalculation that cost the NDP the balance of power.
Sousa projected the deficit will fall to C$8.9 billion in
2015-16 and C$5.3 billion in 2016-17, with a balanced budget the
following year. He pledged to keep spending under control to
meet his budget projections.
"Will the discipline to hit these targets be maintained?
That's the question that investors and credit rating agencies
(both Moody's and S&P have a negative outlook on the province's
rating) will be asking heading into the 2015 budget season," BMO
Capital Markets senior economist Robert Kavcic said in a
research note.
Ontario's net debt is projected to hit C$287.3 billion, or
39.9 percent of GDP, at the end of fiscal 2014-15, a touch lower
than was projected four months ago. The ratio is expected to
peak in 2015-16 at 40.4 percent. Total borrowing requirements
were unchanged at C$35 billion for the fiscal year.
($1=$1.13 Canadian)
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway)