BRIEF-Transcanada receives presidential permit for Keystone XL
* U.s. Department of state has signed and issued a presidential permit to construct Keystone XL pipeline.
TORONTO, March 31 Ontario's 2014-15 budget deficit is now expected to come in at C$10.9 billion ($8.59 billion), below the provincial government's last forecast of C$12.5 billion, Finance Minister Charles Sousa said in a speech on Tuesday.
He also said the Canadian province, the country's most populous, was still on track to balance its budget by 2017-18.
($1 = 1.2682 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
MOSCOW, March 24 Work by the Russian government to create a predictable economic environment should help bring forward more interest rate cuts, the country's economy minister said on Friday.