TORONTO, March 31 Ontario's 2014-15 budget deficit is now expected to come in at C$10.9 billion ($8.59 billion), below the provincial government's last forecast of C$12.5 billion, Finance Minister Charles Sousa said in a speech on Tuesday.

He also said the Canadian province, the country's most populous, was still on track to balance its budget by 2017-18.

"We are determined and disciplined to balance the books by 2017-2018," Sousa said in the prepared text of the speech. "Last year when I tabled our budget I said there would be a deficit of C$12.5 billion. We worked very hard and reduced that by C$1.6 billion dollars."

($1 = 1.2682 Canadian dollars)