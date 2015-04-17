By Andrea Hopkins
| TORONTO, April 17
TORONTO, April 17 Ontario Finance Minister
Charles Sousa said on Friday he expects all of Canada's major
pension funds to be interested in a stake of Hydro One as the
province prepares to sell off 60 percent of the provincial
electricity transmission utility.
"Right now we know that a lot of the pension companies are
eager ... it's a good mix for their portfolio, they are hungry
for places to invest and this is one of those sectors in the
economy that gives them comfort," Sousa said in an interview.
"It's going to be one of the largest companies in Canada on
the Toronto Stock Exchange, and there is huge demand right now
... and we want to make this a retail product too."
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said on Thursday her Liberal
government planned an initial public offering of the utility
within months with an eye on generating about C$4 billion from
the sale of the shares.
Sousa, who is set to present the province's budget April 23,
reiterated a pledge to balance the budget by 2017-18. In March,
Sousa said the 2014-15 deficit is expected to come in at C$10.9
billion ($8.91 billion), below the previous forecast for a
C$12.5 billion shortfall.
Canada's most populous province, which accounts for about 40
percent of the country's economy, has seen its debt balloon to
C$300 billion since 2009 as the Canadian dollar, high-flying at
the time, undercut exports and hurt the province's once-dominant
manufacturing sector.
Sousa said while he is optimistic about the province's
economy, he will be conservative with the assumptions which
underlie budget projections, having been burned once before by
an overly rosy outlook.
"I've had all of them (private sector economists) in the
office and I take an average of all of their projections for
next year and the year after. Some are actually starting to
taper down, so I have to be sensitive to that too," Sousa said,
noting forecasts for Ontario's annual economic growth range
between 2.5 percent and 3.3 percent.
"The last thing I want - it happened in 2013, all
projections were off, and had we not built in the buffer it
would have been worse," he said.
Sousa said the province's fiscal blueprint will include
targeted measures to rein in tax avoidance and tackle an
underground economy that lowers government revenues.
($1 = 1.2238 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Alan Crosby)