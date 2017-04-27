TORONTO, April 27 Canada's province of Ontario said on Thursday it would run a balanced budget this year for the first time since before the global financial crisis and unveiled plans for universal drug coverage for children and young people.

The government of Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said it would balance the books in the fiscal year 2017-18. That includes a C$600 million ($441 million) reserve, meaning the province could run a small surplus if it is not used.

($1=$1.3620 Canadian) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Fergal Smith; Editing by Marguerita Choy)