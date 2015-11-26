OTTAWA Nov 26 Ontario's government said on
Thursday in expects to see a smaller budget deficit in the
current fiscal year than previously anticipated, helped by the
initial public offering of utility Hydro One Ltd.
Ontario, Canada's most populous province, expects to run a
deficit of C$7.52 billion ($5.66 billion) in the 2015-16 fiscal
year, the government said in its budget update. That is down
from the C$8.5 billion deficit it had estimated in its April
budget.
($1 = 1.3284 Canadian dollars)
