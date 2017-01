QUEBEC CITY, Quebec Oct 25 The Canadian province of Quebec posted a higher-than-expected C$2.2 billion ($1.65 billion) budget surplus in the 2015-16 fiscal year, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

The provincial government maintained its forecasts for a C$2 billion surplus in the current fiscal year and a C$2.5 billion surplus in fiscal 2017-18.

