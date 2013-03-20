March 20 The Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan expects to post a slim budget surplus in the 2013-14 fiscal year, extending a two-decade string of balanced books, the government said on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan, which depends heavily on resource revenues and a farm economy, forecast a C$64.8 million ($66.7 million) surplus in its C$11.5-billion 2013-14 budget. The government said it expects the 2012-13 year, which ends March 31, to finish C$8.8 million in the black.