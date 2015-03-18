WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 18 The Western
Canadian province of Saskatchewan expects to post a slim budget
surplus in the 2015-16 fiscal year, helped by changes to how it
taxes potash mining companies, the government said on Wednesday.
Saskatchewan, which depends heavily on resource revenues and
a farm economy, forecast a C$107 million ($83.63 million)
surplus in its C$14.2 billion 2015-16 budget, despite an
expected sharp drop in revenues from the crude oil industry. The
government said it expects the 2014-15 year, which ends March
31, to finish with a smaller than expected C$40.5 million
surplus.
($1 = 1.2795 Canadian dollars)
