(Refiles to remove extraneous text)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 18 The Western
Canadian province of Saskatchewan expects to post a slim budget
surplus in the 2015-16 fiscal year, helped by changes in how it
taxes potash mining companies, the government said on Wednesday.
Premier Brad Wall's right-leaning Saskatchewan Party
government raised spending 1.2 percent to C$14.17 billion
($11.10 billion) for the year starting April 1, leaving a
forecast C$107 million surplus in Canada's biggest
wheat-producing province.
Saskatchewan has remained in the black for two decades, even
as most provinces ran deficits when their economies slowed in
recent years.
In the year ahead, however, the province expects to receive
C$661 million less revenue from the crude oil industry than
budgeted last year due to plunging prices.
Saskatchewan estimates the price of West Texas Intermediate
oil to average $57.15 per barrel in 2015-16, while oil
production slips nearly 5 percent to 178.7 million barrels.
To help offset a drop in oil revenue, Saskatchewan Finance
Minister Ken Krawetz said the province will require potash
mining companies to take tax deductions based on their capital
spending over a longer period of time, boosting revenue by C$150
million.
The change is an interim step to be followed by a broad
review of Saskatchewan's potash tax and royalty system.
The province is home to mines owned by Potash Corporation of
Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc
. Germany's K+S AG and Anglo-Australian miner
BHP Billiton PLC are building mines.
The Saskatchewan government's 2015-16 budget is expected to
hurt PotashCorp's 2015 pre-tax earnings by C$75 million-C$100
million, the company said on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said he was "disappointed" with
the announcement, as the company was nearing completion of a $6
billion investment in Saskatchewan based on the existing tax
structure.
"Changing the rules midstream... undermines Saskatchewan's
relative competitiveness," he said.
The province sees potash prices averaging $297 per tonne in
2015-16, up from $284.
The government said it expects the 2014-15 year, which ends
March 31, to finish with a smaller than expected C$40.5 million
surplus.
Saskatchewan expects its total public debt to rise by C$1.5
billion to C$13.3 billion by March 31, 2016, the end of the next
fiscal year, including C$700 million in borrowing to build
schools, roads and other infrastructure. Its operational debt,
which excludes debt held by government-owned corporations,
health authorities and school divisions, is expected to remain
at C$3.8 billion.
(Additional reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru;
Editing by Diane Craft)