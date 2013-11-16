LONDON Nov 16 A major Canadian pension fund is
likely to buy out Britain's Burton's Biscuits, the makers of
popular treats Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels, Sky News
reported on its website on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is finalising the 350
million-pound deal which is expected this weekend, although
sources close to the talks told Sky that it was possible another
bidder could make an improved last-minute offer.
The Canadian pension fund - which manages assets worth
C$127.3 billion (75.6 billion pounds)- has bought several
British companies in recent years, acquiring the nursery chain
Busy Bees in October and National Lottery operator Camelot.
Warburg Pincus, Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Apax
Partners all put in rival bids on Thursday for Burton's Biscuits
which also produces Maryland cookies and Cadbury biscuits.
If the deal goes through, it could well act as a forerunner
to a potential offer by the Canadian fund for the much larger
United Biscuits, bought by two private equity firms for 1.6
billion pounds in 2006, which encompasses brands McVitie's,
Jaffa Cakes and Jacob's.
Neither Burton's Biscuits nor the Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan were immediately available for comment when contacted by
Reuters.