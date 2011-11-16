TORONTO Nov 16 Canadian private equity deals
tumbled in the third quarter from the year-ago period, but were
still far above crisis levels of just two years ago, according
to an industry report on Wednesday.
Private equity deals reported in the July-September period
were valued at C$1.34 billion ($1.31 billion), or 40 percent
less than the C$2.249 billion in deals reported in the same
period last year, according to figures compiled by the Canadian
Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) and
Thomson Reuters, the association's research partner.
The number of deals was also down, with 39 completed in the
third quarter this year compared with 48 in the same period
last year. Average deal sizes were also lower, with most
tending to be worth less than C$500 million.
The CVCA said private equity fund raising remained strong,
despite bumpy global markets, with C$2.7 billion in new capital
commitments going to Canadian buyout, mezzanine and other
private equity funds. The figure compares to C$3.2 billion
raised in all of 2010.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Pav Jordan; editing by Rob Wilson)