* Q3 private equity deals valued at C$1.34 bln, down 40 pct
* Most deals were worth less than C$500 mln
* Number of deals down 19 pct in third quarter
* Fundraising at C$2.7 bln for Jan-Sept, tracks 2010
By Pav Jordan
TORONTO, Nov 16 The value of Canadian deals
funded by private equity tumbled in the third quarter, though
the level remained well above the trough reached two years ago,
according to an industry report.
Private equity deals worth C$1.34 billion ($1.31 billion),
were reported in the quarter, a 40 percent drop from the same
period last year.
The report, released on Wednesday, was compiled by the
Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA)
in partnership with Thomson Reuters.
Even so, private equity deal-making has already outpaced
2010 levels, and activity is beginning to approach levels
reached in the years leading up to the global economic crisis.
From January through September, there were C$9.1 billion
worth of deals in Canada, compared with C$6.2 billion in 2010
and C$4.2 billion in 2009. In 2007, private equity investments
touched C$27.2 billion, before dropping to C$16.5 billion in
2008, according to CVCA data.
The number of deals also dropped, with 39 completed in the
third quarter this year compared with 48 in the same period
last year. Average deal sizes werelower, with most worth less
than C$500 million.
"Canadian private equity investment returned to its
mid-market roots in the third quarter," CVCA President Gregory
Smith said in a statement. "Much of this activity involves
acquisitiosn of, or significant equity investments in, small
and medium-sized enterprises."
Top deals in the quarter included a C$287 million
investment in Laricina Energy Ltd, a Calgary-based company, by
the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Lime Rock
partners.
Private equity fundraising remained strong, despite bumpy
global markets, with C$2.7 billion in new capital commitments
going to Canadian buyout, mezzanine and other private equity
funds. The figure compares with C$3.2 billion raised in all of
2010.
Buyout and private equity fund realizations, where funds
exit investments, were tracking lower in the year-to-date, with
just 40 at the end of September, compared with 77 for all of
2010, the CVCA said.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Pav Jordan; editing by Frank McGurty)