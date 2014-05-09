BRIEF-JinkoSolar's unit to partner with Cleanfund Commercial Pace Capital
* JinkoSolar - Co's unit to partner with Cleanfund Commercial Pace Capital to offer long-term project financing to U.S. commercial project customers
OTTAWA May 9 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Friday it has halted a probe into alleged unfair pricing practices by Canadian National Railway due to insufficient evidence.
The watchdog investigated allegations that CN had implemented a rail pricing strategy that would lessen or prevent competition in a Vancouver facility for transloading lumber shipped by rail.
"It is the bureau's view that, at this time, there is insufficient evidence to support further investigation into this matter," the independent law enforcement agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Tri Pointe Group Inc announces secondary offering of common stock
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals and Molecular Templates agree to combine