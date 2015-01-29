CALGARY, Alberta Jan 29 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
, the largest-interest owner in the Syncrude oil sands
project in northern Alberta, slashed its dividend on Thursday
and said fourth-quarter profit fell 87 percent on lower oil
prices.
The company cut its dividend to 5 Canadian cents a share for
the first quarter of 2015, down from 20 Canadian cents.
Canadian Oil Sands previously cut its dividend in December
by 43 percent to 20 cents a share, and many analysts were
expecting a further cut as oil prices have tumbled further since
then.
The company said net income in the quarter was C$25 million
($19.8 million), or 5 Canadian cents per share, down from C$192
million, or 40 Canadian cents, in the year-prior quarter.
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Scott Haggett)