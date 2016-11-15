LONDON Nov 15 Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he was confident the country was making progress towards pan-Canadian carbon pricing.

"Our focus right now is a pan-Canadian approach to carbon pricing. We are making progress on that and I believe we will be able to make progress on that in the near term," Morneau said at the London School of Economics.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday indicated he would stick to plans for a national price on carbon despite the U.S. election win of Donald Trump, who opposes measures to fight climate change.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Janet Lawrence)