OTTAWA Aug 20 A Canadian court fined LATAM
Airlines Group SA C$975,000 ($938,000) after the
carrier admitted taking part in an air cargo price-fixing
cartel, Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday.
The Chile-based airline's guilty plea related to fuel
surcharges it imposed on international air cargo shipments from
Canada to South America and elsewhere between March 2003 and
February 2006, the bureau said in a statement.
"LAN Cargo has cooperated closely with Canadian authorities
throughout the investigation process," said LATAM in a response
statement emailed to Reuters, and has since strengthened its
internal controls.
The investigation did not involve LATAM's air passenger
business, it added.
The airline is the ninth to be convicted as part of a
Canadian investigation into cargo price-fixing that has resulted
in fines exceeding C$25 million so far.
"The bureau's investigation into the alleged conduct of
other air cargo carriers continues," the competition bureau said
in its statement.
Other carriers that have pleaded guilty to fixing cargo
surcharges include Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd,
Air France-KLM SA, Cargolux Airlines International SA
, British Airways, Martinair Holland NV
, Qantas Airways Ltd and Korean Air Lines Co
Ltd.