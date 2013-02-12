* Carney favors flexible inflation targeting as best
approach
* Carney Favors five-year reviews of inflation mandate
OTTAWA Feb 12 Mark Carney, the governor of the
Bank of Canada who will switch jobs to take the helm of the Bank
of England in July, said on Monday that inflation targeting is
still the best approach for central banks in both the UK and
Canada.
In remarks to Canadian legislators, Carney emphasized what
he told a British members of Parliament last week when he cooled
expectations that he would push for sweeping changes in British
monetary policy.
Carney, who was asked by Canadian opposition legislator Guy
Caron for his views on targeting nominal GDP - a mix of growth
and inflation - rather than inflation only, did recommend a
periodic review of that mandate with the option of changing it.
Carney, in a speech in December, had mentioned nominal
GDP-targeting in as an extreme measure in economies where
central banks have run out of more conventional tools to boost
their economies, leading some to speculate he would push for it
at the Bank of England.
"It is still the position of the Bank of Canada that a
flexible inflation targeting framework is the best in the
world," Carney said on Tuesday.
"I share (the idea of) flexible inflation targeting here
and, as I said last week, in the United Kingdom as well," he
added.
The 47-year old former Goldman Sachs banker will leave the
Bank of Canada on June 1 and take his new job in London one
month later.
He stressed that Canada and the UK had little in common in
terms of economic challenges.
"We don't have large public and private indebtedness, we are
not at zero lower bound (interest rates), we don't have the
problems in the financial sector that exist over there," he
said.
One big advantage in Canada is that the central bank and the
government review the inflation targeting framework every five
years, he said.
"It's a chance to reaffirm the framework or change the
framework," he said.
Before renewing its 2 percent inflation target in November
2011, the Canadian central bank had conducted research into the
possibility of targeting a lower inflation rate, switching to
price-level targeting, or formally adding financial stability as
a target of monetary policy. It opted against any of these.
The Bank of Canada has had an inflation-control target since
1991, initially aiming for 3 percent and lowering it to 2
percent inflation since 1995.