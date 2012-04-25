CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks rebound, Q4 GDP outperforms Czechs, Hungary

* Hungary, Czech Q4 GDP growth lower, Polish higher than forecast * Polish stocks rebound, index still down on Orange Polska loss * Hungarian January inflation higher than expected * GDP, inflation surprises unlikely to alter monetary policies (Recasts with Polish GDP figures, new comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 14 Warsaw stocks shaved early losses on Tuesday and the zloty rebounded after Polish figures showed higher-than-expected growth for the fourth qu