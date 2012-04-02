April 2 Below are key quotes from Bank of Canada
Governor Mark Carney after a speech in Kitchener Waterloo:
ON THE STRONG CANADIAN DOLLAR
"The first thing is to repeat what I said: which is that a
sustainable export strategy should not rely on a more favorable
exchange rate. There is a variety of factors that move
currencies and some of them have some persistence. The second
point is that there has been persistent strength of the Canadian
dollar and that reinforces the headwinds we are getting from
abroad in terms of the relative weakness of demand from our main
trading partners. One of the themes of the speech, our main
trading partners - not just the U.S. - but there is a chart in
that speech which shows that 85 percent of our exports go to
low-growth economies. Only 8 percent go to high-growth
economies. This is an adjustment that one can't change overnight
but it is something that we believe needs to be addressed.
Without question the persistent strength of the dollar is a
headwind. Other factors have to lean into that headwind. One has
been the strength of household spending. There are limits to
that, that's the signal. It is not going to be government -
governments need to be on sustainable fiscal paths, and that
puts more of the weight on business. Business investment has
picked up quite smartly. It needs to sustain for competitive
imperatives and really to take advantage of the opportunities
that are out there."
ON POSSIBLE STEPS TO COOL HEATED HOUSING MARKET
"There are several lines of defense here. They start with
the individuals, who are borrowing, to ensure that what they
borrow they can repay. It goes to institutions that are
underwriting debt, which are financial institutions lending or
mortgage insurers who are underwriting mortgage insurance. Then
there are lines of defense on the policy front, which include
micro-prudential supervision by OSFI (Office of the
Superintendent of Financial Institutions), macro-prudential
measures such as what the government has taken on three
different occasions and then the last line of defense is
monetary policy."
ON IMPACT OF FEDERAL, PROVINCIAL BUDGETS:
"We're in the process (and we will be over the next couple
of weeks) of going through those because it's not just the level
of the measure but also the nature of the specific measures that
have been taken to determine our expectations for the impact on
the economies."
"Generally, it's very evident to us and to the fiscal
authorities in this country, the value of Canada's sound public
finances, the value of our position and the importance of
reinforcing that in a concerted fashion over a reasonable period
of time. And we're encouraged by the measures that have been
taken. And so those budgets help to maintain and reinforce the
attractiveness of Canada as an investment destination."
(Reporting by Jennifer Kwan in Kitchener-Waterloo, Claire
Sibonney and Jon Cook in Toronto and Louise Egan and Randall
Palmer in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)