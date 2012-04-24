April 24 Below are key quotes from an appearance
by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and Senior Deputy
Governor Tiff Macklem before the House of Commons Standing
Committee on Finance:
ON CHINA WIDENING YUAN TRADING BAND
"It's good news, because it's absolutely necessary to
increase the flexibility of the Chinese exchange rate in order
to have an adjustment in demand in the world economy."
ON OUTLOOK FOR EMERGING COUNTRY CURRENCIES
"What is clear, what is probable in the medium term, is that
the currencies of the big emerging countries will rise against
the U.S. dollar and then probably also against the Canadian
dollar. And that's another reason why our businesses must find
markets in the emerging countries, because they'll have another
(source of) revenue, revenue from the appreciation of their
currencies against ours."
ON VOLCKER RULE CONCERNS:
"I think that the way U.S. officials have to behave and do
behave is that when they put out a rule, they are entirely in
receipt mode, in terms of comments. So their job is to
understand the comments and then go back and decide whether they
have merit and make adjustments accordingly and that's their
legislative responsibility..."
"That said I would observe that quite a range of
participants, both in the official sector, the private sector,
from across the range of geographies, have pointed out some very
common deficiencies in the rule as it was structured and some
major international spillovers, so these are quite serious
comments. The Minister of Finance also has written to his
counterpart I know, as had the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions, so we would expect that they would take this
seriously."
ON THE ELIMINATION OF THE PENNY:
"There's experience that shows that it's not inflationary.
This actually deals with a much smaller subset of actual
transactions than one initially thinks ... The last point is
it's a penny. We're talking about a penny move and in terms of
the overall level of inflation it is quite modest."
ON RELYING ON A WEAK CURRENCY
"To have a strategy that relies on a weak currency is not
wise for businesses, it's not wise for public authorities."
ON FACTORS THAT AFFECT THE VALUE OF THE C$
"Because of the fact that we are blessed with immense
natural resources, the prices of our energy exports and our base
metals and agricultural exports, all of those are important
factors but they are one set of factors that determine over time
the fundamental value of the currency ... in the fullness of
time the sustainability of the fiscal position is a determinant,
the strength of the financial system is a determinant, the trade
balance and the current account balance, and the sustainability
of that is a determinant, issues around risk whether they relate
to domestic debt, household debt can be determinants from time
to time and the underlying competitive position of an economy is
a determinant as well.
"And if you run through that list ... we score pretty well
on most of them but we have issues. We have issues in terms of
competitiveness. Our unit labor costs have gone up 65 percent
against the United States, 80 percent against all of our trading
partners since 2000 so that's a real issue. Our current account
is in fairly large deficit at the moment, we have issues around
household debt ... so our balance sheet is strong but it's not
perfect."
ON CLEAR MESSAGE FOR CANADIANS:
"We have noted that given the state of the economy, the
amount of slack, firmer underlying inflation, that it may become
appropriate to withdraw some of the considerable monetary policy
stimulus. But any such decision would be taken with care and
careful consideration of domestic and global risks. There's a
few clear messages there."
ON HOUSING VALUATIONS:
"Even within that national average there are higher levels
of valuation on some, by a variety of metrics - we don't just
look at one metric - but there are some firmer valuations in
some metropolitan areas as well. So there are some cases where
valuations are firm, shall we say, and that there's probably
more downside risks than upside risks to the future evolution of
prices so that's an environment that warrants caution."
ON THE CONDO MARKET:
"The level of housing activity in some, particularly the
level of condo activity in some metropolitan areas, is quite
high, in fact reaching in Toronto to levels last seen in the
late 1980s, adjusted for population ... and we have some
concerns over those developments."
ON THE NEED TO CUT DEBTS
"There is no question that sovereign risk is bearing
heightened scrutiny by investors and that a variety of
governments around the world, particularly in the advanced
economies and across the G7, are challenged with getting this
right, getting the balance of the path of the consolidation of
deficits on the right path. I would note that one of the
challenges that face some of the major European economies that
are most in the sights if you will of the markets is that there
is a challenge of the pace of growth of expansion of nominal GDP
which has a procyclical impact on efforts to reduce deficits and
makes it even more challenging for them."
"Canada is in a leading position within the G7 in terms of
our combined government finances. If you look on a net
debt-to-GDP ratio it's lower than all other G7 countries ...
there is a strong sense of confidence in markets that are
evidenced in our spreads on our bonds to other international
bonds, on our spreads on our credit default swaps, a strong
level of confidence in the credibility of those plans."
ON HOUSEHOLD DEBT:
"Authorities -- the bank, the superintendent, CMHC,
Government of Canada -- are cooperating closely and monitoring
the situation ... there had been a number of measures that had
been taken both by the superintendent, by the government. We ..
have a heightened vigilance with the underwriting practices of
the banks. So on a supply side there are a variety of measures
that have been taken and are resulting in a slowing of the
accumulation. There's always more that could potentially be
done. But these measures, there has to be an element of prudence
in balancing the pace of slowing of this phenomena with the
underlying growth of the economy."
ON VARIABLE RATE DEBT:
"In taking on new debt Canadians need to think about the
carrying costs of that debt over the lifetime of the loan or the
mortgage and size it appropriately and decide between the terms,
fixed or variable, appropriately. I will note as a final point
that what we've also seen in recent months is that the
proportion of variable rate debt on new debt that's being taken
on -- new mortgages being taken on -- has gone down quite
substantially and is running in the low teens at present."
