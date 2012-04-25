April 25 Below are key quotes from an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem before the Canadian Senate Standing Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce:

ON THE LABOR MARKET:

"There are pockets of tightness in the labor market without question: Alberta, the Prairies and Newfoundland. One of the things that is the strength of the economy has been the flexibility of the labor market - the willingness of Canadians to move for jobs, recognizing that it's difficult. A third of the intra-provincial migration has gone into Newfoundland and Alberta, even though they're about an eighth of the Canadian population. So there has been sizable movements ... all our labor market indicators suggest that there still is some considerable slack in the labor market."

ON OUTLOOK FOR YUAN:

"One measures movements in the currency based on your trade-weighted basket against whom you actually trade. If you re-orient towards countries that with some likelihood are going to see their currencies appreciate over time relative to the United States - to all advanced economies ... it is a reasonable expectation that in the fullness of time the Chinese currency will appreciate against all advanced economies given the scale of the adjustment that is going on there... The more we're oriented from an export perspective towards China, Indonesia and other countries like that, the more those adjustments work in our favor."

ON HOW NEW IMF AID PROGRAMS SHOULD BE RUN

"It's not clear that this (troika) system is suitable going forward. When it was a relatively isolated case with Greece, Ireland, Portugal - relatively small economies - that may have been appropriate and that was the arrangement that was struck. But if there's a new program - not that one is contemplated, or being negotiated, to be absolutely clear, it's not contemplated - but as a contingency, if there were to be a new program with another European economy, a larger European economy, wouldn't it be more appropriate that the IMF's relationship with that economy were as it historically is, where it's solely the IMF setting the conditions? ... what was agreed at the G20 was not precisely what I have just outlined but that any new IMF lending - as in the G20 communique - will be subject to strict conditionality. And that really goes to the heart of it. We want to make sure that just what I said, that any lending is subject to those standards of the IMF and the conditionality associated with that because that is what is going to maximize - in our opinion - the probability of success of any of these programs."

ON WHAT IS DRIVING THE VALUE OF THE CANADIAN DOLLAR:

"We find that both the prices of energy commodities - some of which are strong, such as oil, some of which are very weak, such as natural gas ... and of non-energy commodities - base metals, I'll give you as an example, and agriculture, forestry - are important determinants over time on the level of the currency."

- - - -

"Our view on the currency as we sit here today is that the persistent strength of the dollar does create a headwind for the Canadian economy. It does create a competitiveness challenge for our exporters and that is one of the factors we take into account in the setting of monetary of policy."

ON HITTING THE BANK'S TWO PERCENT INFLATION TARGET

"We will do what is necessary in order to achieve that (target) ... Monetary policy is exceptionally accommodative in Canada, it has been for some time. We have a well-functioning financial system. I wouldn't characterize the possibility, the observation of the Bank that in the environment of reduced economic slack and slightly firmer underlying inflation, the possibility that it may become necessary that some of the considerable monetary policy stimulus in Canada may need to be withdrawn consistent with achieving the inflation target - I would not characterize that as hitting the consumer with a two-by-four (piece of wood)."

ON OUTLOOK FOR HOUSEHOLD DEBT:

"We do see a modest increase in household debt, but at a less rapid pace than we'd seen previously and given the improvement in labor markets, a greater consistency between household spending and household income."