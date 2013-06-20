OTTAWA, June 20 A Canadian court fined Cathay
Pacific Airways Ltd C$1.5 million ($1.4 million) on
Thursday after the airline admitted taking part in an air cargo
price-fixing cartel, Canada's Competition Bureau said.
The airline's guilty plea related to navigation surcharges
Cathay imposed on international air cargo shipments to and from
Canada between April 1999 and August 2003, the bureau said in a
statement.
"The Bureau's investigation into the alleged conduct of
other air cargo carriers continues," it said, noting that the
inquiry has resulted in eight criminal convictions and fines of
over C$24 million so far.
Other carriers that have pleaded guilty to fixing cargo
surcharges include Air France-KLM SA, Cargolux
Airlines International SA, British Airways,
Martinair Holland NV, Qantas Airways Ltd and
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd.