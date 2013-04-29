TORONTO, April 29 The head of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp's English-language service is leaving the public broadcaster to join micro-blogging company Twitter, the CBC said on Monday.

Kirstine Stewart, the CBC's executive vice-president of English services, will leave immediately and a recruitment process for her replacement has been launched.

The CBC's website said Stewart is leaving to oversee the new Canadian office of San Francisco-based Twitter.

"It is a fact of life in a competitive, creative business that when you have great people, others will try to entice them away with big opportunities," CBC Chief Executive Hubert Lacroix said in a statement announcing the departure.

CBC has struggled to maintain its programming, particularly in television, since the federal government slashed its funding by 10 percent last year.

While the CBC does get some revenue from commercial advertising, it relies heavily on government funding to produce its English- and French-language television, radio and online content. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)