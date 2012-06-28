* Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of suit
* Suit can now proceed in lower court
* Suit claims "unjust enrichment" through system access fees
* Access fees were tacked on to monthly charges
* Phone companies say suit is baseless
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, June 28 The Supreme Court of Canada
agreed on Thursday to let a C$19 billion ($18.4 billion) class
action suit proceed against Canadian cell phone companies over
the "system access fees" they have charged.
The high court declined to hear an appeal by the phone
companies of lower court decisions that let the suit proceed.
Among the companies named are units of BCE Inc, Rogers
Communications Inc, Telus Corp and Bell Aliant
Inc.
The suit claims that the phone companies engaged in "unjust
enrichment" in charging "system access fees" or "license
administration fees" on top of regular monthly fees. For
example, a subscriber might be charged C$30 a month and then
another C$6.95 a month for system access.
These extra fees have been mostly phased out, but the suit
seeks damages for about 20 years during which they were in
place. Tony Merchant, the lawyer behind the class action, said
the claim was for C$19 billion.
A Saskatchewan court had certified the class action in 2007
and the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the
phone companies last November. The phone companies then turned
to the Supreme Court, but it said it would not hear an appeal
from them.
The suit can now be heard on its merits in the lower court.
Any class action awards that Canadian courts do make tend to be
worth substantially less than the claims that were made.
"We're confident this claim is unfounded and now look
forward to having our day in court on the merits of this claim,"
Rogers spokeswoman Leigh-Ann Popek said.
Telus spokesman Shawn Hall also said the telecom provider
was "confident the case is without merit and baseless, at least
as it relates to Telus."
Merchant said phone companies have made huge profits on
mobile phones. Canada has some of the higher cell phone charges
among major developed economies.
"Cellular services, in which they don't have meaningful
investment, are extremely profitable, while land line services,
in which they have huge investment, are marginally profitable,"
said Merchant.
"These are the gold and silver veins," he said, adding that
that was why the emphasis in advertising is on mobile phones.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)