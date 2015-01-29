(Adds details)
OTTAWA Jan 29 The Bank of Canada announced
plans on Thursday to add certain Canadian-dollar denominated
term asset-backed securities (ABS) to the list of eligible
collateral under the central bank's Standing Liquidity Facility.
The acceptable asset-backed securities would include those
backed by residential mortgages. The change is slated to take
effect on March 31.
The central bank outlined a number of conditions for
eligibility, including that only securities from programs of
"sufficiently high quality" as determined by the Bank of Canada
will be accepted.
The bank reviews its collateral policy on an ongoing basis
and term ABS has been under consideration for some time, a
spokeswoman for the bank said. It already accepts asset-backed
commercial paper.
