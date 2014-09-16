Sept 16 (Reuters) -
* Poloz repeats Bank of Canada is neutral on interest rates
* Poloz: asked about dropping neutral bias, says will give
all the new data full consideration at next monetary policy
report
* Poloz: what happens next on the economy is still a big
question mark for us
* Poloz: Still a strong case for waiting and seeing
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: housing sector's bounceback from
winter was a little more rigorous than we expected to see
* Poloz: base case remains that pieces are in place for
gradual reduction in household imbalances
* Poloz: could take a year for jobs to return after pickup
of exports
* Poloz says believes there is some slack in job market not
measured by jobless rate, but it is hard to measure
* Poloz estimates about 200,000 youth have withdrawn from
workforce, maybe another 100,000 in prime age category are
discouraged
* Poloz points out that Canadian rates are already higher
than U.S. rates
