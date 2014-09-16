Sept 16 (Reuters) -

* Poloz repeats Bank of Canada is neutral on interest rates

* Poloz: asked about dropping neutral bias, says will give all the new data full consideration at next monetary policy report

* Poloz: what happens next on the economy is still a big question mark for us

* Poloz: Still a strong case for waiting and seeing

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: housing sector's bounceback from winter was a little more rigorous than we expected to see

* Poloz: base case remains that pieces are in place for gradual reduction in household imbalances

* Poloz: could take a year for jobs to return after pickup of exports

* Poloz says believes there is some slack in job market not measured by jobless rate, but it is hard to measure

* Poloz estimates about 200,000 youth have withdrawn from workforce, maybe another 100,000 in prime age category are discouraged

* Poloz points out that Canadian rates are already higher than U.S. rates

