Dec 10 Bank Of Canada's Poloz: effects should be
tempered by Canadian exchange rate depreciation, stronger
non-energy exports
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: recent weakness in oil, commodity
prices raises important risks to Canadian economic outlook
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: shock from lower oil, commodity
prices is complex; likely to boost global growth but moderate
growth, inflation in Canada
* BoC's Poloz: don't see ourselves as targeting housing
markets in any way
* BoC's Poloz: at this stage lower oil prices primarily
economic risk, not financial risk
* BoC's Poloz: would be more concerned about lower oil
prices if it were due to drop in demand
* BoC's Poloz: estimate of third of a percent point taken
off economic growth next year due to lower oil prices not enough
to derail economy, cautions bank has not yet revised outlook
* BoC's Poloz: Canada still pushing against some significant
headwinds in the economy
* Bank of Canada news conference ends
