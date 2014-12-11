Dec 11 Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in an interview with Maclean's Magazine:

* lower Canadian dollar, return of U.S. economy are giving us much more encouraging outlook

* does not expect $60 or $70 oil to be long-term equilibrium price because production cost higher than that in many parts of oil sector

* given serial disappointments, it's natural to be more concerned about downside than upside

