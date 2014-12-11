US STOCKS-Wall St slips with healthcare stocks, Nasdaq flat
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P 500 down 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to close)
Dec 11 Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in an interview with Maclean's Magazine:
* lower Canadian dollar, return of U.S. economy are giving us much more encouraging outlook
* does not expect $60 or $70 oil to be long-term equilibrium price because production cost higher than that in many parts of oil sector
* given serial disappointments, it's natural to be more concerned about downside than upside
For full article, please see here (Reporting by Ottawa bureau)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P 500 down 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to close)
* NN Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $400 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 16 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday said the city would suffer huge cuts to a wide array of services and capital funding, jeopardizing everything from housing inspections and senior services to transit projects and counter-terrorism efforts, under President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget.