April 15 Poloz Says Bank Of Canada Is "Looking
Through" Effects On Inflation Of Drop In Oil Prices, Recent C$
Fall
BoC's Poloz: issue of financial stability risks remains
front and center in bank's deliberations
* Poloz repeats financial risks are evolving in line with
bank's expectations
* BoC's Poloz: we still have material slack in labor market
but fundamentals have begun to improve
* BoC's Poloz: underlying labor market health is improving
though there is still excess capacity
* Export-oriented sector of GDP is growing at twice the pace
of domestic-oriented sector
* BoC's Wilkins: monetary policy is not first line of
defense against heated housing market
* BoC's Poloz: seeing encouraging signs in manufacturing
sector
* BoC's Poloz: I expect the data flow from the first quarter
to look quite negative
* BoC's Poloz: it`s important for people to see that we`re
expecting those negative numbers in q1
* BoC's Poloz: we have the right amount of insurance given
what we know today
* BoC's Poloz: if oil price impact is bigger, not just
faster, that would be a different story
* BoC's Poloz: that would be a case for considering changing
monetary policy
* BoC's Poloz: we are very conscientiously being
conservative in economic forecasts
* BoC's Poloz: October election will not affect Sept rate
decision
* News conference by BoC's Poloz ends
