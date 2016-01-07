OTTAWA Jan 7 Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Thursday he was not worried about the fallout from China's move to let the yuan weaken more quickly, a decision that has fueled fears of a regional currency war.

"The Chinese economy is going through a transition to a slower, more long-term sustainable growth track and if part of that adjustment means that the currency goes down for a time that would be the way that the economy usually works," he said.

"I don't have any concerns. Each central bank runs their monetary policy on their domestic situation."

Poloz also said he was not too worried about stock market turmoil in China, given that the world's second largest economy is still growing at a healthy rate.

Chinese growth is a major concern for Canada because of its strong influence on the price of commodities, which make up a large chunk of Canadian exports.

China's securities regulator issued rules on Thursday to restrict share sales by listed companies' major shareholders. It acted after stocks tumbled 7 percent in Shanghai, triggering a circuit breaker for the second time in a week.

Poloz told a news conference that the Chinese stock market "is probably a lot more volatile than its fundamentals" and the sharp falls should not automatically be seen as sign of deeper economic trouble.

"Their economy is going to a more moderate growth track. But a growth track that's 6 or 7 percent versus 8 or 9 percent five years ago is a very very strong growth track in global terms ... so it continues to be a source of growth for the world economy and will continue," he said

Asked later on whether he was worried about China, Poloz replied: "If the Chinese growth rate fell significantly, that would be a matter (of concern) for us and everyone. But market volatility is not the same thing at all." (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)