MONT TREMBLANT, Quebec Feb 19 The Bank of
Canada has no predetermined path for interest rates and will
make its next rate decision on March 4 on the basis of economic
conditions at the time, Deputy Governor Agathe Cote said on
Thursday.
In a question-and-answer session after a speech, Cote also
said the central bank was not concerned that big banks did not
pass on the entirety of its Jan. 21 rate cut to their customers
through the prime rate, saying what was important was the
cumulative effect on financial pricing across the board.
Asked about the bank's inflation target of 2 percent within
a range of 1 to 3 percent, she said central banks had coalesced
around this number but there was nothing magical about it. The
central bank is studying this year whether to adjust that
target.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and Allison Lampert; Editing by
Paul Simao)