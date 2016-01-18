OTTAWA Jan 18 The Canadian dollar's speedy
plunge to a 12-year low has fueled calls from some market and
industry players for the country's central bank to hold interest
rates steady, even as traders increase bets on a cut this week.
With weaker oil prices knocking the currency to new lows
nearly every day this month, some are arguing another cut could
destabilize the currency, doing more harm than good.
Rather than helping exporters, the loonie is now cutting
into margins as U.S. clients demand cheaper prices, some experts
said, adding that it is lifting input prices and weakening
investment sentiment.
"A growing number of people are advising against a rate
cut," said Stefane Marion, chief economist at National Bank
Financial.
"Rarely do we see the currency as being probably an
important point of discussion during a Bank of Canada rate
decision, but I believe this is one of those times."
The median forecast in last week's Reuters poll was for the
bank to hold on Jan 20. Seven of 40 analysts expected a cut.
Since then, markets have upped the odds of a rate reduction,
putting the likelihood at 64 percent.
Rate cut expectations have risen as the price of oil
, a major Canadian export, sinks further. Oil prices hit
their lowest level since 2003 on Monday.
In addition to oil, the currency has also been pressured by
a broader rise in the greenback as the U.S. Federal Reserve
tightened policy for the first time since the financial crisis.
Interest rate hikes tend to support currencies, while cuts often
weaken them.
The Canadian dollar, nicknamed the loonie, lost 16 percent
against the U.S. dollar last year and is down nearly 5 percent
this month alone.
The rapidity of the drop makes it difficult for exporters to
price their contracts, said Jayson Myers, president of the
Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters association.
"Right now a lot of businesses would put a premium on
stability rather than see a further rate cut."
Even some who are forecasting a cut argue the bank should
not act.
Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, said
the plunge in the loonie and financial stability concerns are
reasons for the bank not to cut, although he expects it will.
"We may well be wrong in our call, but it seems to me over
the last year the bank has not really been overly concerned
about the currency.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Shumaker)