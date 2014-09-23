UPDATE 1--ECB rate-hike talk sends short-dated bond yields to five-week highs
* ECB's Nowotny raises prospect of rate rise before end of QE
OTTAWA, Sept 23 The Financial Stability Board is looking at whether exchange-traded funds could pose a risk to the world's financial system when interest rates eventually start to go up, a top Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg report.
The FSB, a regulatory task force for the Group of 20 economies, discussed at a meeting last week whether ETFs based on assets that trade in less liquid markets would be able to honor their obligations in the event of a large withdrawal, said Carolyn Wilkins, senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada.
"There's been investments and positions taken that may not have the liquidity there that people expect, especially as interest rates start to normalize," Wilkins told the news agency.
"So the liquidity illusion, if you want to put it that way, is something that we're worried about."
ETFs trade on the market like a stock and track an index, commodity or basket of assets. Some ETFs being examined may include high-yield bonds, said Wilkins, who is Canada's representative on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Phil Berlowitz)
ANKARA, March 17 Turkey's economic growth will accelerate to 5 percent or more in 2018 and will hit its 4.4 percent target this year, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
LONDON, March 17 Euro zone money markets on Friday showed around an 80 percent chance that the European Central Bank could lift its deposit rate at its December meeting, up from 60 percent a week ago.