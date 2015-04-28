OTTAWA, April 28 Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz said on Tuesday it was not unusual to see an overvaluation
in home prices given the market's long rally but reiterated the
country was not in the midst of a housing bubble.
The central bank has estimated the housing market is
overvalued by 10 percent to 30 percent. Poloz said that is a
by-product of the sector's strength since the global financial
crisis, partly fueled by low interest rates.
"It would be very unusual to come through all that and not
have a degree of overvaluation," Poloz told the House of Commons
finance committee. "One has that in every business cycle."
The rise in home prices in recent years, particularly in the
major cities of Toronto and Vancouver, has led some economists
to speculate the country could be due for a painful correction.
Those concerns have been amplified by the drop in the price of
oil, a major export for the economy.
But Poloz said the sector is not in a bubble, noting that
the bank has not seen the highly speculative behavior that is
characteristic of such a scenario.
"If we were all buying a second or a third condo with
confidence that it was going to rise in price, and sell it to
someone else, that would be one of the ingredients you'd expect
to see in a true bubble," Poloz said.
He added that the bank does not see "truly runaway pricing"
in the market, while construction has stayed in line with
demographic demand.
Nonetheless, Poloz noted the housing market is one of the
bank's key financial stability risks and that policymakers are
carefully watching how the oil price shock is unfolding.
The soft landing the bank is expecting doesn't necessarily
have to come from a gradual home price adjustment, but could
come from the economy and incomes picking up, Poloz said.
Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins, who testified
alongside Poloz, said there are signs of a soft landing in many
areas of the country, with Toronto and Vancouver being
exceptions.
"Those two markets are continuing to grow quite robustly,"
Wilkins said.
The bank, which cut interest rates in January, has said
repeatedly that it is not the last line of defense in preventing
financial stability risks stemming from housing and household
debt.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)