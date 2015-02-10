(Adds background, market reaction, analyst comments)
By Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Feb 10 The Canadian economy is still
operating below its potential, a senior Bank of Canada official
said on Tuesday, pointing to slack in the labor market and
calling the recent sharp drop in oil prices a "setback."
In some of the first remarks by a Bank of Canada policymaker
since a shock interest rate cut last month, Senior Deputy
Governor Carolyn Wilkins laid out the reasons for the surprise
move, reiterating that the bank thought it would take too long
to close the output gap if it did not act.
Wilkins said measures of slack in the labor market were
showing greater unused capacity than broader economic measures.
"There is no doubt that the Canadian economy has room to
grow," Wilkins said in a speech.
Still, Wilkins expressed confidence that with a stronger
U.S. economy, a lower Canadian dollar and an accommodative
monetary policy, the Canadian recovery was on track.
"We'll get there and it will be a very good thing for
Canada," she said.
Wilkins said the bank has the tools to bring inflation back
to target if potential output growth turns out to be lower than
anticipated, though she refrained from suggesting which way
rates might move in the near term.
The central bank cut overnight rates to 0.75 percent in
January and markets see a more than 60 percent probability it
will lower rates by another 25 basis points next month.
"Overall a quite dovish speech, but there's no hint in terms
of 'will we, or won't we, cut again?'" said Avery Shenfeld,
chief economist at CIBC World Markets.
The Canadian dollar weakened following the remarks.
Taken with comments from Governor Stephen Poloz earlier on
Thursday that he has not been talking down the Canadian dollar,
investors should look for another rate cut in March, said
Benjamin Reitzes, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Wilkins said the drop in the price of oil, a major Canadian
export, would be felt across the country. The fall in oil
revenues will be large and is already occurring, she said. The
central bank expects capital investment in the oil and gas
sector to fall by about 30 percent in 2015.
(Editing by Peter Galloway and Richard Chang)