(Repeats without change)
By Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA Feb 27 When Bank of Canada Governor
Stephen Poloz abandoned a policy of offering forward guidance on
interest rates last year, he said telling traders explicitly
what's going to happen can boost volatility as it spurs a rush
for the exits when things change.
But traders say that so far the policy shift has in fact
increased volatility with the central bank blindsiding markets
with its surprise rate cut in January, and then catching them
off guard again this week with comments by Poloz suggesting it
will hold rates steady next month.
"How fast the market is flip-flopping around on interest
rates in Canada has been quite remarkable," said Amo Sahota,
director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.
When Poloz set out his reasons for eliminating forward
guidance in a paper (bit.ly/1LQhJPC), he said one of his
goals was "to shift some of the policy uncertainty from the
central bank's plate back unto the market's plate".
By offering transparency on the economic risks the central
bank is weighing, the idea is that markets will trade off new
data and become "two-way and less vulnerable to unusual
leveraging and volatile shifts".
Poloz reiterated on Tuesday that it is healthier for the
central bank to lay out how it sees the economy and then let
markets draw conclusions about rates.
Drawing such conclusions hasn't been easy for traders,
partly because of what they perceive as the bank's mixed
messages.
Just a week before the oil-price-driven rate cut in January,
Deputy Governor Tim Lane said the plunge in crude prices would
not have a drastic impact on growth in Canada, a major oil
exporter.
After the 25-basis-point rate cut, designed to stimulate the
economy, and after what was seen as a dovish speech by Senior
Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins on Feb. 10, investors ramped up
their bets on another rate cut to more than a 70 percent
probability.
Those bets dropped to less than 30 percent after Poloz's
comments on Tuesday.
CIBC World Markets director of foreign exchange strategy
Bipan Rai noted the Canadian currency's trading range has been
the widest in years recently.
"Whenever there is now a Bank of Canada speaker on the data
calendar, everyone goes into duck-and-cover mode because they
don't have any inclination of what could come out," said Brad
Schruder, director of foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital
Markets.
"The reputation of the bank might be more important than
their actual stewardship, and right now it is net-net not
extremely positive."
To be sure, not all market participants see volatility as
bad. "The lack of forward guidance makes for a slightly hairier
market but in some ways that means more opportunity," said Adam
Cole, global head of foreign exchange strategy at RBC Capital
Markets in London.
The Bank of Canada declined to comment, citing a
self-imposed blackout period ahead of its March 4 rate decision.
Schruder said the volatility can have real-world
consequences, cutting into the available credit that companies
have to hedge foreign exchange exposure.
Greater uncertainty has also driven some participants out of
the market for the Canadian dollar, which can reduce liquidity
and fuel more violent moves, he said.
"It's not like the Bank of Canada should lead the market by
the hand, but most certainly given the lack of actual data
signals that triggered the move, without forward guidance,
markets don't have very much to go on at this point," said
Emanuella Enenajor, Canada and U.S. economist at Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch in New York.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)