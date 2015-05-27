(Adds analyst comments)
By Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA May 27 The Bank of Canada held its key
interest rate at 0.75 percent on Wednesday, largely shrugging
off a weak U.S. economy in the first quarter, and said solid
U.S. growth this quarter should help Canadian exports and
business investment.
The market had widely expected bank Governor Stephen Poloz
to keep the benchmark rate steady, but some analysts had begun
to question whether the U.S. recovery would deliver as strong a
bounce-back in Canada as he expects.
The bank acknowledged that first-quarter U.S. weakness had
raised questions about that economy's underlying strength but
said it "expects a return to solid growth in the second
quarter".
"Although a number of complex adjustments are under way, the
bank's assessment of risks to the inflation profile has not
materially changed," the bank said.
Bank of Montreal Chief Economist Doug Porter said the
language suggested policymakers are a little less confident that
underlying inflation is as low as they thought, but overall it
was a "stand-pat statement."
The bank's forecast in April, which it said remained broadly
in line with the current outlook, was for 1.8 percent annualized
growth in the second quarter and 2.8 percent in the third.
Toronto-Dominion Bank macroeconomic strategist Mazen Issa
said there was a non-trivial risk that growth would disappoint
and the market may have gone too far in pricing out another
easing.
"We're not saying the bank is going to cut rates, but they
may be way too optimistic in the growth outlook for the second
half of the year," he said.
Intially, traders had priced in high odds of a second easing
after the bank shocked markets in January with a rate cut in
response to falling crude prices. But bets on another move have
fallen sharply since.
The bank also flagged the rise in global bond yields and the
strengthening of the Canadian dollar in recent weeks in the
context of higher oil prices.
"If these developments are sustained, their net effect will
need to be assessed as more data become available," it said.
Canada's currency fell sharply with the oil price
drop last year. It recovered in tandem with oil's partial
rebound, but headed lower again in recent days.
The bank said the economic outlook remains largely as
outlined in its April Monetary Policy Report, with underlying
inflation estimated at 1.6 to 1.8 percent after "seeing through
the various temporary factors".
