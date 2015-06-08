(Adds remarks on context of possible higher U.S. rates; changes
MONTREAL, June 8 International financial
authorities must ensure that countries and other jurisdictions
do not go too far down the road toward domestically oriented
financial system reforms, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor
Carolyn Wilkins said on Monday.
"If ... every jurisdiction acts in their own national
interest, defining that national interest very narrowly,
everybody could be left worse off," she told a Montreal economic
conference.
Calling for consistent application of international
standards, she said: "If we fail to achieve this, we could end
up with inconsistent and incomplete regulations that impede
desirable flows and we can create scope for circumvention."
Wilkins also said that if multilateral agreements proved
intractable, bilateral agreements could be another way to reach
the same goal in light of the trend toward regional banking.
Addressing the prospect of the "normalization" of interest
rates, meaning higher rates, which she said markets expect from
the United States, she said that will provide a test of the
international financial system.
But she encouraged her audience to consider the important
context in which it would take place, that of a strengthening
U.S. economy.
Her speech made no reference to current monetary policy or
the economic outlook.
