By Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, June 11 Risks to Canada's financial
system have edged up because of high household debt and the
impact of cheap oil, the Bank of Canada said on Thursday, but
the bank's governor said the dangers were not severe enough to
spur a change in monetary policy for now.
The jury is still out on the ultimate economic impact of
lower prices for oil, a major Canadian export, but Governor
Stephen Poloz reiterated his view that the worst effects will
have been felt early in 2015 before positive forces take over.
In its semi-annual Financial System Review (FSR), the bank
said the biggest domestic risk is that jobs and income decline
enough to reduce Canadians' ability to pay off debt, and lead to
a housing price correction.
"We judge that the vulnerability associated with household
indebtedness is edging higher, and the overall risk to financial
stability in Canada is slightly higher than it was at the time
of our December FSR," Poloz stated.
The bank said that complicating its stance on high household
debt is the "trifurcation" of the housing market, with Toronto
and Vancouver red hot, the oil provinces of Alberta and
Saskatchewan slowing, and the rest of Canada muddling along.
The bank said it continues to expect imbalances in the
household sector and housing market to ease as the economy
strengthens.
Other risks it cited are possible sharply higher global and
Canadian long-term interest rates, and stress from China, other
emerging markets and the euro area.
It downgraded risk from the euro area to "moderate" from
"elevated" even as it noted the probability of a Greek debt
default had risen. It argued that numerous European measures
have made it less likely that default would result in severe
euro-area financial stress.
The bank said the probability of serious harm from any of
the risks it listed was low.
Poloz said markets would have to wait for the bank's July
Monetary Policy Report for a full economic update. But he
acknowledged the first quarter was worse than expected and
provided a weak handoff to the second. He also said the effects
of bad weather may have extended into the second quarter, and
that the latest trade data was disappointing.
But he highlighted strong numbers from the United States
and the Canadian labor market and said that while bond yields
had risen, so had oil, but that also meant the Canadian dollar
had climbed.
